The Yuba City Public Works Department recently began using the online procurement service Public Purchase in order to utilize a more efficient quoting process when working with public works vendors and suppliers.
The department asks current vendors to register with the website in order to view open jobs and solicited services, or “bids,” with the government. According to the Public Purchase website, users will be able to save time and money by responding to bid opportunities electronically.
Vendors who register with the website will be able to automatically receive solicitation notices from the Public Works Department and other government agencies. The website service is free of charge, Deputy Public Works Director David Giongco said in a statement.
Public Purchase’s procurement process was designed to be used exclusively by government agencies to solicit services from outside vendors, Giongco said. He believes that using the online service will allow for a streamlining of the quoting process when comparing the costs of various services.
The website will also allow vendors to see a list of bids in a single location, Giongco said. Users will be able to see all open listings for a government agency as well as award information for previous bids such as who the contract was awarded to, the duration of the job and the amount that was awarded to the contractor.
Giongco said that vendors will also have access to bids from agencies other than the Public Works Department.
Giongco said that it can take up to 24 hours for an account to become active. Once the activation is complete, users must complete the second step of the registration by registering for agencies within Yuba City.