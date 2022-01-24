A Yuba City man was involved in a fatal head-on crash with a semi-trailer truck Sunday morning near Gridley, officials said.
According to the Oroville area California Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Yuba City man in a black Nissan Sentra was driving southbound on State Route 99, north of E. Evans Reimer Road, when he crossed into the northbound lane of traffic where a semi-trailer truck was travelling.
CHP said the truck attempted to avoid the collision by steering to the left, but collided head-on with the Nissan. The Yuba City man who was driving suffered major injuries, but a passenger in the car, also 23, died as a result of their injuries. Another passenger in the car also suffered major injuries, the CHP said.
The driver of the semi-trailer truck was not injured.
The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Oroville area CHP at 530-538-2700.