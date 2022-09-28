The Yuba City Police Department announced that due to Saturday’s annual Pink October 5K Walk/Run, the Yuba-Sutter Pink October Organization received permission to close some streets in the city for the event.
The annual 5K is set to start at 7 a.m. on Saturday and last until about 10 a.m. An estimated 600 individuals are expected to participate with attendees encouraged to wear pink and bring their dogs.
The route for the Pink October 5K Walk/Run includes the following streets:
– Start: Geweke Field (808 Gray Ave. at Gray Avenue School)
– North on Gray Avenue to Forbes Avenue
– East on Forbes Avenue to Clark Avenue
– South on Clark Avenue to Spiva Avenue
– East on Spiva Avenue to Cooper Avenue
– North on Cooper Avenue to Forbes Avenue
– East on Forbes Avenue to Walnut Street
– South on Walnut Street to Reeves Avenue
– West on Reeves Avenue to Cooper Avenue
– South on Cooper Avenue to Morley Avenue
– West on Morley Avenue to Clark Avenue
– North on Clark Avenue to Kimball Avenue
– West on Kimball Avenue to Gray Avenue
– North on Gray Avenue returning to Geweke Field