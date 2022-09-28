The Yuba City Police Department announced that due to Saturday’s annual Pink October 5K Walk/Run, the Yuba-Sutter Pink October Organization received permission to close some streets in the city for the event.

The annual 5K is set to start at 7 a.m. on Saturday and last until about 10 a.m. An estimated 600 individuals are expected to participate with attendees encouraged to wear pink and bring their dogs.

