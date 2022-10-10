St. Isidore Church, located at 222 Clark Ave. in Yuba City, will be hosting its Our Lady of Fatima procession and mass on Thursday which will require some streets in the city to be temporarily closed.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, the church received permission to close city streets starting at about 5:45 p.m. and lasting for about 45 minutes. About 100-150 parishioners are expected to participate. 

Recommended for you