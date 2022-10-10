St. Isidore Church, located at 222 Clark Ave. in Yuba City, will be hosting its Our Lady of Fatima procession and mass on Thursday which will require some streets in the city to be temporarily closed.
According to the Yuba City Police Department, the church received permission to close city streets starting at about 5:45 p.m. and lasting for about 45 minutes. About 100-150 parishioners are expected to participate.
The procession will include the following route:
– Start at St. Isidore Church, 222 Clark Ave.
– East across Clark Avenue to Julie Drive
– East on Julie Drive to Orchard Street
– East on Orchard Street to Park Avenue
– South on Park Avenue to Sherwood Drive
– East on Sherwood Drive to Crestmont Avenue
– South on Crestmont Drive to Winship Road
– West/southwest on Winship Road to Richland Road
– West on Richland Road to Bunce Road
– North on Bunce Road/Clark Avenue
– Returning to St. Isidore Church