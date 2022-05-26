Yuba City employees and officials took to the streets on Thursday morning in an effort to help clean up homeless hotspots and other areas of concern in what has been termed as Citywide Clean-Up Day.
In its continued push to lessen the impacts of homelessness in high-use city areas, the initiative is part of a concerted effort by the city and officials to address and deal with a growing issue for the region.
Over the past few months as the city has sought to address its homelessness situation, one of the top complaints from area residents and business owners has been the unwanted waste left from those living on the streets or in their cars. On Thursday, city staff and officials took a proactive approach to fixing that problem.
Some of the areas covered on Thursday included the Walmart/Home Depot area, the 99 Cents Only Store area, Wilbur and C Street, Market, Lynn and Live Oak Boulevard and 8th Street off of Garden Highway, Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola said.
“It’s all over the city. We try to hit the hotspots. … It’s a huge effort,” Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw said.
Espindola said this was the second Citywide Clean-Up Day with the first taking place on Sept. 17, 2021. She said the effort was started with current Yuba City Councilman Marc Boomgaarden when they were both on the City and County Homeless Task Force in 2021. Boomgaarden was mayor at the time.
Espindola said the idea was just to “help clean up our city.” She said in the effort, city officials work “side-by-side” with other city teams – such as the fire department and public works department.
“We do this for our community,” Espindola said.
Shaw, who spent much of the early part of the day in the Home Depot parking lot, said he wanted to highlight that this is a city “employee-led” effort.
“The biggest thing is this is employee-led by the city, the city employees. They come in on their days off. They take time away from their normal duties to volunteer to do this, it’s not mandatory. … This is how much our employees care about the city,” Shaw said. “... Because these guys lead it. We’re able to come alongside, but it’s them. We have a helluva team at the city.”
Espindola, who also was at the Home Depot/Walmart area in Yuba City, said city teams reported finding drug paraphernalia, such as methamphetamine pipes, and other unwanted items such as human feces, plastic Christmas trees and “lots of garbage,” during the day.
Boomgaarden, who had been around the Home Depot area since 8 a.m., highlighted the citywide aspect of the cleanup effort.
“We try to go out to designated areas within the city and then just clean up stuff,” Boomgaarden said. “We’re partnering with Recology for the dumpsters. And then we have all the different city departments participating as well.”