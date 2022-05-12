Due to a Feast of Our Lady of Fatima procession that is set to take place tonight, some streets in Yuba City will be partially closed to traffic.
According to the Yuba City Police Department, St. Isidore Catholic Church received permission for the following streets in the city to be closed during the procession between 7-8 p.m.:
– Southbound Clark Avenue to Hillcrest Avenue
– Westbound Hillcrest Avenue to Jones Road
– Southbound Jones Road to Voboril Avenue
– Eastbound Voboril Avenue to Trinity Way
– Northbound Trinity Way to Hillcrest Avenue
– Eastbound Hillcrest Avenue to Clark Avenue
– Northbound Clark Avenue, returning to St. Isidore Catholic Church