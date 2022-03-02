Yuba City was forced to temporarily close the skate park at Sam Brannan Park on Tuesday due to ongoing vandalism that has been occurring there.
Brad McIntire, Community Services director for Yuba City, said “quite a bit of vandalism” has been occurring and that some individuals had even started fires that burnt some of the benches at the park.
As a result, the city was forced to close the park so that repairs could be done. McIntire mentioned that even a sign that informed the public the park was closed due to vandalism was stolen and someone had cut through the fence.
“We’ve got some problems,” McIntire said of the ongoing vandalism that has been occurring at the park.
He said the Yuba City Police Department was reviewing camera footage in an effort to determine who may have been damaging the park. McIntire also said that once repairs are made, which he hoped to have completed within a week, that police officers will actively patrol the area on a more regular basis.
“We hope to have it back open within a week, but now I’ve got more damage,” McIntire said.
While McIntire did say that the park has had issues in the past, he said it was becoming more of a problem recently.
“It’s been progressing more and more recently,” McIntire said. “In the last six months, we’ve hired security to be out there, but that isn’t a long-term answer.”
He asked that the community “be good citizens” and try to take better care of the park and other recreational facilities within the city.