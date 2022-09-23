The 26th annual Recovery Happens picnic event will be held Sept. 29 in Yuba City to celebrate mental health and substance abuse recovery and provide resources for those struggling with behavioral health disorders.
This will be the first Recovery Happens event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Free food, a DJ, a raffle and Zumba demonstration will be available for all guests.
Free food will be provided, but Philip Hernandez, program manager for Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health, said that attendants are welcome to bring their own chairs. Smoking, vaping, alcohol and weapons are prohibited from the event.
Vendors representing local health care, substance use disorder treatment, recovery support groups and other community groups will be present to provide resources for people in all stages of recovery, said Hernandez.
This event is held in recognition of National Recovery Month, which has been observed every September since 1989 to bring awareness to drug and alcohol addiction, Hernandez said. National Recovery Month is dedicated to promoting and supporting evidence-based treatment options and recovery practices. The event also recognizes the recovery community and service providers who treat addiction, he said.
Hernandez said that since August 2010, mental health and substance abuse recovery has been defined as “a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life, and strive to reach their full potential.”
National Recovery Month has adopted themes in the past to bring awareness to a common cause or idea in recovery communities. However, this year’s theme of “Every Person, every family, every community” has been adopted as the event’s permanent tagline, according to the Association for Addiction Professionals.
The picnic event will be held in line with this theme by bringing awareness to successful recovery from substance use and mental health disorders and the community partners supporting recovery, Hernandez said.
The Recovery Happens picnic event will be held at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City on Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. Those looking for resources and support for addiction recovery are encouraged to attend.