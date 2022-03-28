On the same day California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered water agencies around the state to tighten conservation rules, the Regional Water Authority (RWA) said that Yuba City would be the recipient of a $6.3 million grant for groundwater storage.
Announced by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), more than $10.3 million in grant funding was made available for two Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) groundwater wells that will allow water providers to “add treated water into the groundwater aquifer during wet times, store that water underground for weeks, months or even years, and extract it during dry times.”
Of the $10.3 million, $4 million was awarded to the Carmichael Water District and the remaining $6.3 million was awarded to Yuba City for an ASR groundwater well.
“Every amount of state investment accelerates the Sacramento region’s comprehensive plan to build a more drought- and climate-resilient water system through the Sacramento Regional Water Bank by expanding our ability to store – or bank – water in the underground aquifer during wet times to be used during dry times,” RWA Executive Director Jim Peifer said in a statement.
Peifer said the Sacramento region’s groundwater aquifer has the ability to store twice the volume of Folsom Reservoir. He said the Sacramento Regional Water Bank is a network of groundwater wells, pumps and pipelines that connect water providers into an integrated regional system.
“ASR wells are a vital part of the water banking network of projects, and we are pleased that DWR recognized these as critical tools that deserve funding,” Peifer said. “The ASR well in Carmichael is also important to preserving the Lower American River environment by reducing the region’s reliance on the river for drinking water supplies.”
These wells are expected to be able to serve thousands of families for more than 50 years.
“One ASR well has the potential to add up to 2,000 acre-feet of water into the groundwater basin per year, enough to serve 4,000 families,” the RWA said. “Each well guarantees reliability through the life of that well, which typically is 50-plus years.”
For Yuba City, the grant money will help fund the drilling of a new ASR well at the city’s water treatment plant.
The city said the $6.5 million project includes a local match of $166,184 by the city and that the ASR well will “allow the city to treat and store surplus water from existing water rights in an underground aquifer, especially during normal or wet years, and allow recovery of that water when needed.”
The city said it expects that the project will lessen its dependence on outside water supplies and maximize its water rights from the Feather River. Once the final agreement is executed with DWR, the project will take about three years to complete.
The project also is expected to yield up to 2,400 acre-feet-per-year of potable water, the city said, about 19 percent of Yuba City’s 2020 calendar year demand.
“We have been actively seeking funding support for this project for several years,” Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw said in a statement. “To finally receive it – during a time of extreme drought, no less – is a reassurance that we will be able to secure and store the water we need for our residents and businesses. Thank you to our incredible city team (staff) for the great work on securing the grant to make this project a reality. This investment in our infrastructure supports us for the long term, planning for the unexpected. The entire Council has been supportive of this project since we first discussed it more than a year ago.”
The city said the ASR well will help reduce future expenditures for water infrastructure improvements and will create a resilient and dependable water storage option. Councilmember Grace Espindola said she has put a focus on water during her time on the city council.
“I’m extremely excited to have been a part of this process,” Espindola said in a statement. “This ASR is incredibly important to our water storage management systems. It will give us flexibility and ensure we have an abundant supply of safe water for drinking.”
The news of the grants comes on the heels of Newsom’s announcement that the citizens of the state of California aren’t doing enough to help conserve water during what has become an extended period of drought.
“While we have made historic investments to protect our communities, economy and ecosystems from the worsening drought across the West, it is clear we need to do more,” Newsom said Monday. “Today, I am calling on local water agencies to implement more aggressive water conservation measures.”
While Newsom stopped short of imposing mandatory statewide water cuts, his executive order signed on Monday will let each local water provider set its own rules. In the order, the state’s 400 largest water providers, including cities, water districts and private water companies, are required to put in place level 2 water shortage contingency plans, with level 6 being the most restrictive.
While level 2 plans do vary depending on the provider, most cases require limits on the number of days a week that residents can irrigate landscaping and a water reduction target is often set.
Newsom also directed state regulators on Monday to begin issuing rules to prohibit watering decorative grass at industrial and commercial buildings.
Those rules, which are expected to be released by the State Water Resources Control Board in the next few weeks, will not affect residential lawns or recreational turf.