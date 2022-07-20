Nearly three months after enacting the Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Yuba City has saved 80 million gallons of water in the face of a severe drought, but has yet to reach its 20% conservation goal.
The water conservation plan was established on May 1 with violations for water waste being enforced on June 1. In accordance with California laws, the Contingency Plan adopted six stages of water shortage response. Each stage increases conservation goals incrementally, ranging between 10% to 50%. Yuba City is currently operating under a Stage 3 water shortage response plan which includes mandatory water conservation and restrictions, the Contingency Plan proposal said.
In order to reach the city’s goal of cutting down water consumption, irrigation has been restricted to two days per week and actions such as excessive watering and not repairing leaks in a timely manner are classified as violations.
Since June 1, written warnings have been issued to residents to deter water waste. Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley addressed the total number of warning violations in Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“Last week, 109 water violation notices were sent out to customers, and so those were the first warnings in terms of ‘Please adjust your sprinkler timer.’ The next one will have the $50 surcharge added to the bill. We’re expecting to be issuing those violation notices on a weekly basis,” Langley said.
No fines have been issued since enforcing the water conservation plan, but a surcharge ranging from $50 to $250 can be added to a resident’s monthly water bill depending on the frequency of water violations in accordance with Yuba City’s municipal code, said Public Works and Development Services Director Ben Moody.
“The city has now begun to issue written water violations in order to continue increasing compliance and reducing overall citywide outdoor water use. While we have not yet reached our target of 20% reduction compared to 2020, we are hopeful and encouraged by our community’s efforts to come together and save water,” Moody said in an email to the Appeal.
While there are currently no plans to enact further restrictions on water usage, the city is prepared to transition toward the three additional stages in the Contingency Plan if current restrictions are not enough to meet the 20% conservation goal, Moody said. He believes that more water restrictions may become necessary should the drought persist.
As an area facing similar severe drought conditions, Las Vegas has effectively conserved and recycled 99% of all indoor water usage to be returned to public use, according to South Nevada Water Supply. The city’s intensive water treatment processes paired with efforts to adapt to desert landscaping has led to a 26% decrease in overall water consumption.
While water conservation methods in Las Vegas could be seen as a model for drought-affected areas in California, Yuba City currently lacks the infrastructure needed to carry out similar treatment processes.
“The city is actively looking for opportunities where we can become more drought resilient, conserve water, and also continue to look for opportunities to utilize or enhance our infrastructure to be able to ‘recycle’ water for such things as agriculture, wildlife, and even potential re-use for our water treatment system,” Moody said. “The issue preventing the city comes down to needed funding for enhanced treatment processes and infrastructure.”
As Yuba City works to effectively conserve water, new groundwater well projects at the Yuba City Water Treatment Plant will help to provide additional water resources. A motion to implement a second groundwater well at the treatment plant was approved earlier this month. The well is expected to provide nearly 2 million gallons of water per day to residents, the Appeal previously reported. Construction for the well project will begin in August and the well will be fully operational by spring 2023.
Moody said that including this well in the treatment plant will not only provide more water to residents, but also add more drought resiliency to the area.
“Water conservation is a community effort, and we appreciate the cooperation and assistance from all of our customers. Navigating the drought and conserving water is only possible if residents, businesses, and city staff work together to make a difference,” Moody said.