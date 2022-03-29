The Board of Trustees of the Yuba Community College District appointed Douglas Harris to fill a vacancy by provisional appointment during a special meeting on Monday.
The provisional appointment, which was effective immediately, fills the vacancy caused by the Feb. 4 resignation of Trustee William Roderick from Trustee Area 7 of the District’s Board of Trustees. The resignation was filed with the county superintendent of schools on Feb. 11.
Harris is expected to take his oath of office at the board’s meeting on April 14.
“Unless a petition is filed in the Office of the County Superintendent of Schools within thirty (30) days of this provisional appointment containing a sufficient number of signatures, this provisional appointment shall be effective until the next regularly scheduled election of district governing board members, November 8, 2022, whereupon an election shall be held to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the unexpired term,” the district said in a statement.