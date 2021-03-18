The Yuba Community College District Governing Board acted unanimously during a recent board meeting to adopt a resolution condemning all forms of anti-Asian American sentiment, according to a press release.
“Our resolution is one step toward clarifying our commitment to combating xenophobia, racism and discrimination,” said Board President Susan Alves. “The YCCD Board condemns all forms of anti-Asian sentiment and is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of Asian Americans within our colleges and communities. We call on all community members to join us in this commitment.”
Since January 2020, there has been an increase in reports of hate crimes and incidents against those of Asian descent, according to the press release. The use of anti-Asian terminology and rhetoric related to COVID-19 have reportedly perpetuated anti-Asian stigma.
The governing board, in the resolution, states approximately 16 percent of students attending YCCD are of Asian descent and a large percentage of Asian Americans in the YCCD service area are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in health care, law enforcement, first responders, transportation, supermarkets and other service industries.