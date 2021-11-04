At the next Yuba Community College District (YCCD) Governing Board meeting on Nov. 10, board members will review and consider map options for a potential change in trustee area boundaries.
Because of a change in population growth within YCCD’s boundaries and to satisfy state and federal voting rights laws, it was recommended that the board redraw trustee area boundaries, a news release said.
The board will be reviewing these recommendations at its next regular board meeting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 and encourages the public to participate in the process. A second public hearing will be on Dec. 16.
Trustee area maps and draft maps outlining potential changes up for consideration can be found online at https://www.yccd.edu/board/yccd-decennial-redistricting/.
Changes to YCCD trustee areas will need to be approved by the board by Feb. 28, 2022, the release said.
The Nov. 10 meeting will be held virtually and the agenda and Zoom link for the meeting can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/ytcky6r6 after Sunday.