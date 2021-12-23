The Yuba Community College District held its second public hearing on redistricting during its board meeting last week.
Based on 2020 Census data, Cooperative Strategies, an educational firm consultant on demography, determined in October that YCCD’s trustee areas were out of compliance with the California Voting Rights Act by 11.7 percent.
Demographers from Cooperative Strategies presented four drafted map options to the YCCD governing board for consideration during its Dec. 16 meeting. During the meeting, there were no public comments. Some board members favored the drafted 2A map with the consideration of protecting the vote of the Hispanic and Latino community populations. The changes seen in the demographic composition since 2010 were increases in population growth among Hispanic, Latino and Asian groups, as previously reported by the Appeal.
Under the drafted map scenario of 2A, trustee area seven would no longer have the Colusa County campus under its trustee area. Instead the Colusa County campus would belong under the area of trustee area six.
The YCCD board was recommended to narrow the number of drafted map trustee area options from four to two for further consideration at the upcoming YCCD board meeting on Jan. 13 or adopt one of the four area options as the final new trustee area election map. All YCCD board members voted to adopt the map scenario of 2A as a final trustee area.
YCCD also received a $125,000 contribution to the Yuba College Foundation for the purpose of renovating the Yuba College Counseling Center. This amount was donated by a family in commemoration of Neena Gill, who was an academic counselor and professor at Yuba College for 30 years and passed away in March 2020. Renovations to the center will begin in 2022.