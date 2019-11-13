The Yuba Community College District announced it had issued the remaining $33.5 million in bonds that were approved by district voters in 2016, which will allow the district to access needed funds for the acquisition and improvement of real property and the furnishing, building and equipping of school facilities across the district.
District voters authorized the district to issue up to $190 million in bonds in 2006.
After issuing $156.5 million of that in bonds, the district went back out to voters in 2016 asking if they would approve a separate bond issuance for the remaining $33.5 million – a move that was expected to help the district speed up the improvement process by accessing the funds earlier, instead of waiting for property values to increase in order to issue the remaining bonds.
“Community colleges are more vital than ever before,” said Chancellor Douglas Houston in a press release. “Yuba Community College gives our citizens the advantage they need to be able to compete in today’s new economy.
The bonds overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2006, have helped to stimulate our local economies, improve programs to keep pace with today’s rapidly changing workplace and helped produce a prepared and well-educated workforce for tomorrow.”
The $33.5 million in bonds were sold on Oct. 16 through a competitive bid and the winning interest rate bid was 1.88 percent. The bonds were issued on Oct. 31.
Houston said by issuing the remainder, the district will be able to continue upgrading its campuses.
To date, the bonds issued by the district have been used to construct the Colusa and Sutter Centers, repair leaky roofs and deteriorating plumbing; upgrade science, math, engineering, technology and vocational education classrooms; improve and expand facilities for nursing and health care training; and expand classrooms for good paying careers in construction, agriculture, police science and firefighting.