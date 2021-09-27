Last week, the Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees approved a land easement with Pacific Gas & Electric Company for a Micro-Grid PowerStation at its Lake County campus.
The purpose of the PowerStation project is to maintain emergency services in the event of emergency shutoffs by PG&E as a result of wildfires.
“The partnership between PG&E and YCCD is an excellent example of the public/private collaborations that are needed to better serve our community,” said Interim Chancellor Dr. James Houpis in a news release. “The Micro-Grid PowerStation, in the Clear Lake area, will allow critical public functions to continue during general power outages.”
To maintain emergency services in the Lower Clear Lake area, Woodland Community College, Lake County Campus, has partnered with PG&E to install a temporary Micro-Grid PowerStation at the front of the campus this fall. A permanent Micro-Grid PowerStation is planned to be installed along the east side of the campus this winter, according to the release.
The temporary and permanent Micro-Grid PowerStations aim to provide power to the local hospital, fire station, grocery store and shopping areas, the transportation corridor, residential areas, the Konocti School District middle school, and the Woodland Community College, Lake County Campus.
“The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees is thrilled to support these forward-thinking measures that will aid in protecting and safeguarding our communities,” board President Susan Alves said in the release.
For more information about YCCD, visit www.yccd.edu.