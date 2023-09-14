Yuba Community College District saw an uptick in enrollment for the 2023/24 academic year following decreased numbers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community colleges throughout California experienced a steep decline in enrollment during the height of the pandemic, losing approximately 300,000 students or an 18% drop in enrollment.
According to officials, colleges in the Yuba Community College District also experienced a similar decline, dropping 19% from 2019/20 pre-pandemic enrollments. To address this decline, Woodland Community College and Yuba College implemented a number of strategies to increase enrollments including increased marketing, outreach and engagement.
Both community colleges have expanded their dual enrollment opportunities for high school students and focused outreach efforts to older students who have some college education or an interest in upskilling. Woodland Community College and Yuba College offer career and technical programs in several fields including agriculture, business, culinary arts, early childhood education, nursing, psychology, and veterinary technology.
Officials are also working to re-engage students who left college during the pandemic.
District officials reported that these efforts positively impacted enrollment during the fall 2022 semester, the first time the district saw an increase in enrollment numbers since the pandemic. Because of this increase, the district awarded over $17 million in financial aid during the last academic year.
Preliminary data from the fall 2023 semester indicates that the positive enrollment trend is continuing with an 8% increase in year-over-year enrollments, officials said.