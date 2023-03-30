GiantsFentanyl.jpg

Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander, far right, delivered a presentation on fentanyl use and addiction to the San Francisco Giants baseball team at its spring training facility in Arizona on March 22.

 Courtesy of Jesse Alexander

In order to help spread awareness of addiction and substance abuse, Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander delivered a presentation regarding fentanyl use and overdose to San Francisco Giants baseball players on March 22.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Concerns regarding fentanyl use have spiked within the last few years as more young people have died after being allegedly exposed to the drug while using other substances.

