In order to help spread awareness of addiction and substance abuse, Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander delivered a presentation regarding fentanyl use and overdose to San Francisco Giants baseball players on March 22.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Concerns regarding fentanyl use have spiked within the last few years as more young people have died after being allegedly exposed to the drug while using other substances.
Alexander said that he delivered two presentations to 135 team and staff members at the Giants’ spring training facility in Arizona to discuss addiction and the ways people can be exposed to fentanyl. Alexander was invited to speak to the team due to Giants pitcher Logan Webb advocating for addiction and fentanyl use awareness after the death of his cousin in December 2021.
“Addiction itself is a societal issue. A lot of us know someone who will be affected by addiction in some way,” Alexander said. “The thing to stress about fentanyl is that it’s addictive, it’s hard to detect and it’s extremely lethal.”
California saw a sharp increase in deaths caused by fentanyl overdoses beginning in 2020 as trafficking routes from Mexico hardened and the unusually cheap drug began penetrating local drug markets, Bay Area News Group reported. The drug reportedly killed a record 5,722 Californians last year, over 750 of which were aged 15-24.
Traces of fentanyl have reportedly been found in counterfeit prescription drugs, with OxyContin, Adderall and Xanax being the most common types of pills replicated and sold on the streets, the Appeal previously reported. Fentanyl can be lethal, even in small doses if the person taking it has no tolerance for it.
In the case of Webb’s cousin, he had bought Percocet through a dealer on social media, which turned out to be laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl, the New York Times reported.
“I really try to tell people don’t take anything if it doesn’t come from your doctor or a licensed pharmacist,” Alexander said.
During the presentation, he discussed how addiction affects communities and how it’s approached in the field. He also spoke about his experience handling a mass overdose in Chico. In January 2019, Alexander and other public safety officials responded to an alleged fentanyl overdose incident that left 12 hospitalized and one dead, he said. At the time, it was the largest mass casualty incident he had seen in years, he said.
Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, was administered to those experiencing an overdose, he said. Narcan is a life-saving medication administered as a nasal spray to those undergoing an opioid overdose.
“This was a somber topic, but the whole team was very appreciative that Logan was able to confide in them and open up about his experiences,” Alexander said.