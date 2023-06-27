As the Fourth of July and subsequent fireworks displays approach, the Yuba City Fire Department said it is cracking down on dangerous fireworks in the community.
Within the past five years, the Yuba City Fire Prevention team and other public safety partners have removed around 200 pounds of dangerous fireworks from Yuba City neighborhoods, officials said.
Starting in early June, Yuba City Fire officials have sought ways to educate the public, promote safety and remove harmful fireworks from the community. This year, Yuba City Fire’s fireworks campaign will continue through July 9.
In response to several complaints in recent years and dealing with “significant issues” related to fireworks and their use within the city, the Yuba City City Council recently approved changes to the city’s Municipal Code to limit the sale and use of fireworks for personal use.
To address what has become a growing problem in the area, especially for those with pets and others dealing with issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the council approved a recommendation to establish a new time period in which the sale and purchase of “Safe and Sane” fireworks can occur.
According to the new code, the sale and purchase of these types of fireworks must be from noon to 11 p.m. on Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday through July 4.
Along with changes to the sales timeframe, fireworks use within city limits will be restricted from noon to 11 p.m. each day between Thursday and July 4. Previously, there was no defined end date for when fireworks could be used.
Safe and Sane fireworks are any fireworks that haven’t been classified as “dangerous” or “exempt.” According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the state of California has zero tolerance for the sale and use of illegal fireworks. Illegal fireworks include:
– Other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner
Another major change to the code specifies that the public is prohibited from discharging Safe and Sane fireworks within 10 feet of a residence. During the Fourth of July holiday in 2022, the Yuba City Fire Department responded to three structure fires, three dumpster fires, five vegetation fires and at least one rubbish fire that were all possibly caused by fireworks or Fourth of July celebrations, Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander previously said.
Officials said that those found violating the city’s new regulations regarding “dangerous” fireworks could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine of $1,000 per violation.
Officials encourage the public to report the use of dangerous fireworks by calling the Yuba City Fire Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 530-822-4661 or report through YC311. Those in possession of dangerous fireworks can contact 530-822-4686 to arrange a no-questions-asked drop off.
A community fireworks display will be held at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville on July 4. This event is free and open to the public, and food will be available this year, organizers said. Fireworks are expected to begin at 9:20 p.m.