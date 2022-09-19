The Yuba City Fire Department said there were notable activities planned this month in recognition of Emergency Preparedness Month, including an event on Saturday at Fire Station 1.
Yuba City Fire Department Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said two presentations will be made to the city council tonight regarding emergencies. The first involves a draft of the Emergency Operations Plan for Yuba City.
“Yuba City staff have spent the last eight months working on developing an Emergency Operations Plan for the city,” Alexander said in an email. “This plan includes Continuity of Operations Plans, Hazard Appendices, and numerous other legal and living documents. This is part of a six-step process that was rolled out in late 2020, to help the city develop a comprehensive emergency preparedness program.”
The second presentation will be done by Zach Hamill with the Sutter County Office of Emergency Management. He is set to focus on Zonehaven at tonight’s council meeting.
“In 2021, Yuba City developed 34 zones within the city to allow us to be more surgical in our evacuation process,” Alexander said. “Recently, Sutter County purchased Zonehaven, which is a software company that builds evacuation zones, and allows the community to access the status of those zones from a computer, tablet, or smartphone in the event of an emergency. Yuba City was able to keep our pre-established zones, but the numbering system has changed.”
On Saturday, the Yuba City Fire Department will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 1, located at 824 Clark Ave. in Yuba City. Alexander said the following events and information will be available:
– CodeRED and Zonehaven information and signups
– Engine and equipment tour
– CPR “Hands Only” demonstration and community hands on area
– “Stop the Bleed” demonstration
– Live vehicle extrication demo
– Emergency prep kits (“Go-Bags”)
– Public education information (fire safety, smoke detectors, exit drills, etc.)
– Sutter County Public Health will have a booth on suicide prevention information and the 988 crisis number
Alexander said on Sept. 27, the fire department will be conducting its annual emergency notification system (CodeRED) test at 2 p.m. for Yuba City.
“As part of National Preparedness Month, it is recommended that public safety agencies test their emergency notification system, and for the Yuba City area, that notification system is CodeRED,” Alexander said. “As a result, we conduct a CodeRED test for all Yuba City citizens on an annual basis. We encourage all Yuba City citizens to visit the Yuba City Fire Department website to register for CodeED, and learn more about emergency preparedness.”