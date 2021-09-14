To recognize National Preparedness Month and Suicide Prevention Month, the Yuba City Fire Department has several events, trainings and campaigns planned throughout the month of September.
National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time and this year’s theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”
Each week of the month, the campaign and the Yuba City Fire Department will focus on a different aspect of preparedness for individuals, families and communities, including “Make a plan,” “Build a Kit,” “Low-cost, no-cost preparedness,” and “Teach youth about preparedness.”
Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said this month’s installment of the department’s monthly TED Talk on emergency preparedness, which is set to film on Thursday, will include a discussion with Yuba City City Manager Dave Vaughn. The film will be distributed on social media and city websites next week for public viewing, according to Alexander.
To better prepare the community for an emergency situation, a city wide Code-Red Test is scheduled to take place on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. as well, said Alexander, and a new evacuation map has been drawn up, which includes 35 micro-zones and Community Relocation Centers.
September is Suicide Prevention Month as well, so Alexander’s team is wearing special ribbons to shed light on the issue and spark a much-needed public discussion in the hopes of changing the stigma associated with suicide.
According to California Professional Firefighters, the largest statewide organization dedicated to serving the needs of career firefighters, fire service employees are four times more likely to die by suicide than in traditional line-of-duty deaths, and one-in-three firefighters have had suicidal thoughts.
By wearing the ribbons, Alexander’s department wants to bring the public’s attention to the topic of suicide and the importance of seeking help when struggling with mental health issues. Internally, his department has also opted to temporarily forgo normal firefighter training and have instead worked to provide personnel with resources and specified training revolved around suicide awareness and prevention by a Mental Health Task Force. Personnel are being provided resources on how to recognize a problem and how best to initiate conversations among fellow firefighters, as well as outline criteria on ways to reduce stress.
Alexander said the Hilinski’s Hope Foundation – a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award winner – will also be doing a presentation for the fire department on Sept. 23.