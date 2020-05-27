A lot has changed about Yuba City in the time Bill Fuller has worked here, from the city’s population growth to turnover of personnel. He’s worked fires, floods, and worn several different hats in his 42 years of service.
Fuller, who is currently serving as the assistant fire chief of administration for the Yuba City Fire Department, plans to retire on June 1, and his peers say he will be taking with him a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge about the city that he has accumulated over the last several decades.
“I’ve been through enough of those situations that get your heart pumping, but my favorite part has been the camaraderie,” Fuller said. “Over the years you hear the ‘Yuba City family,’ but over in the fire department it’s very true. Everyone draws together, and having come from city hall, I got adopted or accepted in and hopefully have paid back some of the kindness and things that have been offered to me over the years.”
After graduating from Long Beach State University with a master’s degree in public administration, Fuller landed his first full-time job with Yuba City in 1978 as the assistant to the city administrator and director of Public Works. In 1995, he took over the Parks Division and in 2000 became interim Parks and Recreation administrator. In 2002, he moved to the fire department.
“The nice thing about a small city is you get to be involved in a lot of different things, so over the years, I’ve gotten the opportunity to work on everything, which has been fun,” Fuller said.
In his current position, Fuller is in charge of the department’s facility maintenance, personal protective equipment, purchasing, grant writing, budgetary and administrative functions, and the city’s emergency preparedness program.
Current Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said Fuller has been a tremendous asset to both the fire department and the city, particularly when it comes to finding available funding to maintain or bolster crucial services.
“Mr. Fuller has a very specific skill set that no one will be able to replace. In terms of writing grants, he’s helped us receive millions in funds,” Alexander said.
Fuller estimates he’s helped the department bring in approximately $7 million in grant funding since he’s been there. In 2005 and again in 2007, he was able to obtain SAFER grants that helped the department hire six firefighters that would eventually become full-time personnel. During the recession, he obtained grants to keep nine firefighter positions intact as well.
Other highlights of his tenure included his time on the Local Emergency Planning Committee, which he served as chairman of for 13 years, as well as on the state’s emergency response commission for 10 years.
He even helped the city establish the Sister City program with Toride City, Japan, which he ran for the first six years.
“Coming from a small city opened doors and I’ve been able to grow because of it,” Fuller said. “Working for Yuba City has just been great to offer those kinds of opportunities.”
Prior to being elected, Yuba City Councilman Marc Boomgaarden worked for the city for 30 years, 14 of which were spent as fire chief. He recruited Fuller to join the fire department after seeing his abilities working in city hall. He said hiring him was one of the best moves he made.
“Bill Fuller was probably one of the most amazing employees I’ve worked with,” Boomgaarden said. “He’s totally dedicated to assisting the city and helped us obtain millions of dollars in grants for the fire department while I was the chief. He was instrumental in developing and helping to manage the emergency operation plans for the city, I could go on and on. Those are big shoes to fill. He worked in a variety of different departments for the city and we were so fortunate to get him.”
Fuller said he’s confident the department is headed in the right direction under the leadership of Alexander. The big challenge moving forward will be financially, especially considering the impacts of COVID-19 to critical revenue sources, not just for the fire department but for other services as well, he said.
“Public safety – police and fire – has got to be the priority in the community because when you need it, seconds count,” Fuller said. “…Our guys have always been professionals. They know what they are doing and they bring calm to the whole thing. It’s been an honor to be associated with them and to work with Chief Boomgaarden, Chief (Pete) Daley, and Chief Alexander. Hopefully I’ve been able to leave them with something to make the place a little better along the way.”