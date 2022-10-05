Mosquito Fire

A Yuba City firefighter stands near the Mosquito Fire near Foresthill in Placer County on Sept. 14.

 Courtesy of Yuba City Firefighters Local 3793

After nearly a month of activity, CalFire officials reported that the Mosquito Fire affecting El Dorado and Placer counties is 95% contained as of Wednesday. In order to stop its spread, CalFire called upon unified command from fire departments in neighboring regions to fight the fire including personnel from Yuba City Fire Department.

Yuba City Fire Captain Matt Johnson was one of several local firefighters deployed to the scene after the fire jumped the American River burning its way toward Volcanoville in El Dorado County. The team responded as part of an Office of Emergency Services strike team which enables a responsible jurisdiction to assign teams to different stations of an active emergency.

Tags

Recommended for you