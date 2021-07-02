The Yuba City Fire Department is encouraging residents to take extra precautions when near or handling fireworks this holiday weekend, as sparklers, firecrackers and bottle rockets can cause injuries and fires.
Fire Captain Jaswant Singh said the best and safest way to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday is to leave fireworks displays to the professionals and view from a distance.
“While do-it-yourself firework displays may seem like fun, fire fighters urge resisting the temptation and instead enjoying the regional fireworks show planned at Beckwourth Riverfront Park, the fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m. and last 20-25 minutes,” Singh said in a press release.
Sparklers can burn at temperatures well over 1,000 degrees — in 2017, sparkler injuries sent nearly 1,200 children to the emergency room.
Yuba City Municipal Code regarding dangerous fireworks states that it is unlawful for any person or responsible party to possess, sell, use or discharge dangerous fireworks unless a permit authorizing such a possession, sale, use or discharge has been issued by the fire chief. Those found to be in violation of the code could be issued an administrative citation of $1,000 and charged with a misdemeanor.
In 2020, the department responded to two structure fires, seven grass fires, and dumpster fires, all of which were caused by the discharge of dangerous and illegal fireworks.
To voluntarily turn in illegal fireworks or report illegal firework usage within Yuba City, call 822-4660 or make a report through the city’s YC311 app.