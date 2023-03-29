YCHS100.jpg

Assistant Principal Steven Rebozzi cooks hamburgers and hot dogs in honor of Yuba City High School’s centennial anniversary on Wednesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba City High School students and staff members gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the school’s centennial anniversary. 

Although the school was formally established with the state of California in 1924, the first graduating class attended the 1922/23 school year which was its first operational year, according to a 1957 Sutter County Historical Society news bulletin kept in the Sutter County Museum collection.

