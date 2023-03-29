Yuba City High School students and staff members gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the school’s centennial anniversary.
Although the school was formally established with the state of California in 1924, the first graduating class attended the 1922/23 school year which was its first operational year, according to a 1957 Sutter County Historical Society news bulletin kept in the Sutter County Museum collection.
This was the school’s first organizational year to determine whether it could become a verified high school, the Appeal previously reported.
In honor of the school’s anniversary, Yuba City High School organized a barbeque with different games and activities. Cornhole, jenga, table tennis and a henna station were available for all students.
Principal Cy Olsen said that this milestone has encouraged several alumni to come back to their school and participate in other community events related to the anniversary.
“There’s a lot of pride and tradition connected to our school in this community. It’s cool to be a part of it,” he said.
Having taught English at Yuba City High School for nearly 30 years, Krista Smith believes campus culture and students’ attitudes have largely remained the same over the years.
“The more things change, the more they stay the same. Sure, fads change and trends change, but at their heart, the kids stay the same. The majority of them are damn good kids,” she said.
Fellow English teacher McKayla Welty reflected on her position as a former student. As someone who was born and raised in Yuba City, the high school has become part of her family history with her grandparents, parents and siblings being either former or current students, she said.
“I teach English in the classroom where I was a senior,” she said.
Aside from community celebrations, Welty said that the 2023 senior class is in a unique position to create something special in honor of the school’s 100th year. In 2017, the senior class raised $5,000 to create a centennial memorial, she said.
Some students have proposed commissioning a bronze statue of a goose, the school’s mascot, as a possible memorial. Welty also said other clubs may pitch in their own funds to help fund a centennial project.