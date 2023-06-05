Yuba City High School’s class of 2023 celebrated the completion of their high school careers Friday evening with the support of friends, family and community leaders.
Graduating seniors were especially honored during the commencement ceremony as the high school’s 100th graduating class.
While the high school was formally established with the state in 1924, its first operational school year was 1922/23. Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner previously said that in the past century, Yuba City High School has seen 24,600 graduates. An additional 436 graduates are part of the class of 2023.
“This is the culminating event of many years of family support and the hard work and perseverance of our students,” Principal Cylas Olsen said.
Along with Kirchner, Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains and Yuba City District 3 Councilmember Mike Pasquale were present in support of this year’s graduates. After students delivered welcome speeches to those in attendance, a fly over demonstration was performed over the high school’s athletic stadium on behalf of Beale Air Force Base.
Associated Student Body President Derik Ramirez highlighted the amount of family support he and his classmates have received throughout their high school years, believing that their graduation is a true community event.
“Today, I looked out and all I see are people who inspire: mothers, fathers, older siblings, aunts, uncles, grandparents, people who we call family who aren’t even related by blood. They’re people we rely on in our time of need and support us in everything we do. As we go on in all our endeavors, we’ll find inspiration in anywhere and everywhere,” Ramirez said. “In my eyes, all those I see before me are inspiring people. Everyone. And just as they inspire me, I strive to inspire those around me.”
Yuba City High School’s class of 2023 valedictorian is Felix Chou and this year’s salutatorian is Tyler Page.
Chou believes that his drive to take as many advanced classes as possible while earning exemplary grades helped him to earn his position as valedictorian. Throughout high school, he took a total of three honors classes, seven Advanced Placement courses and several dual enrolled courses through Yuba College.
Chou plans to attend the University of California, Berkeley to pursue a double major in astrophysics and chemistry. He later hopes to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to pursue a Ph.D. in astrophysics.
Page believes that his academic achievements stem from his decision to join the Early College Access program, which allows high school students to take courses through Yuba College along with their standard high school classes. Page along with over 50 other Yuba City High School and River Valley High School students graduated with both a high school diploma and an associate degree.
Page plans to continue attending Yuba College to complete the prerequisites for his major before transferring to Cal-Poly, San Luis Obispo to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
“We, the class of 2023, have to say goodbye to all the friends and even small families we have made in our four fleeting years of high school. We also have to say goodbye to all the teachers who have helped guide us through a small fraction of our lives. This will lead to a great deal of sadness and sorrow, but we will move forward,” Chou said. “All the lessons you have learned in high school will assist you heavily. Never discredit how much you have truly learned from high school. Not only the academic knowledge, but the life knowledge from teachers and friends. Continue moving forward in life, but always treasure the memories and the relationships you have built during this time. Remember that although today marks the end of our lives as high school students, it’s also the beginning of our lives as adults bound on the road toward success.”