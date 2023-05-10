FineArts2.jpg

Elementary school students make slime during Yuba City High School’s Fine Arts Festival in Yuba City on Wednesday.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Elementary school students from across the Yuba City Unified School District flocked to Yuba City High School on Tuesday and Wednesday for its annual Fine Arts Festival.

Pam Nowak, an art teacher at Yuba City High School, said that the two-day arts festival is a long standing tradition for the arts department that draws hundreds of young students. Wednesday marked the first festival since the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Tags

Recommended for you