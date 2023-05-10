Elementary school students from across the Yuba City Unified School District flocked to Yuba City High School on Tuesday and Wednesday for its annual Fine Arts Festival.
Pam Nowak, an art teacher at Yuba City High School, said that the two-day arts festival is a long standing tradition for the arts department that draws hundreds of young students. Wednesday marked the first festival since the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
High school students ran booths offering around 20 different arts and craft related activities for elementary students including slime making, face painting and paper tie-dye. The high school students involved with the festival were required to demonstrate good grades in order to participate.
“We have our high schoolers running each station. The idea is to have elementary school kids come in and have an art free-for-all,” Nowak said. “There are only six teachers here. Our students know a lot about art. Just look around and see the artness.”
Students from six elementary schools were given an hour and a half to participate in the Fine Arts Festival. Nowak said that she frequently runs into her former students who have their own children participating in craft activities each year.
“I love seeing my old students with their kids. It’s the cycle of art,” Nowak said.
Fellow art teacher Carob Bradlyn said the arts and craft activities are decided by teachers each year, but high school students take the lead in teaching younger students to connect with these creative outlets. Yuba City High School’s art teachers were responsible for helping their students understand different ways to teach art to younger kids.
“There’s a lot of growth activity for our high school students as they help the younger kids engage with art. It’s enriching for both groups. Kind of a double whammy,” Bradlyn said.