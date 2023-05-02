Yuba College officials recently announced that 53 Yuba City High School and River Valley High School students will be honored in the first ever Early College Presentation of Sashes at Yuba College on May 8.
According to officials, Yuba College launched its Early College Program in a partnership with Yuba City Unified School District in 2019.
“Launching this program took guts, vision and belief,” Michael Bagley, dean of STEM and Outreach Campuses, said in a statement.
Students from Yuba City High School and River Valley High School attended the Yuba College Sutter County campus taking 19 courses worth 60 units in conjunction with classes at their respective high schools, officials said. The students completed the required coursework to earn their high school diploma and associate degree.
“In an inaugural cohort of 70 students, an astounding 53 students continued with the program to pave the way for others in the area to participate in the program as well,” Yuba College officials said. “But they are not letting this be the end. Many graduates have accepted offers to Chico State, University of California San Diego, and UC Berkeley just to name a few.”
The Early College Presentation of Sashes ceremony is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on May 8 in the Yuba College Theatre. It is open to the public. Students will wear their sashes as they participate in their schools graduation ceremonies and at the Yuba College 95th commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. on May 26 in the Yuba College Athletic Stadium, officials said.