Graduating seniors at Yuba City High School announced their plans to attend college, trade school or a branch of the military in recognition of National College Decision Day on Monday.
Every year, May 1 is the deadline for high school seniors to accept offers of admission from colleges and universities. To celebrate students who made the decision to continue their education, Yuba City High School held a ceremony for students to share where they plan to attend after graduation.
“We hold this event to celebrate students’ journeys, their efforts and the goals they’ve accomplished,” Counselor Victoria Abril said.
Yuba City High School Principal Cylas Olsen said there are 436 graduating seniors this year, and while many of them plan to attend a college, university or trade school, around 15 students participated in the school’s Decision Day ceremony.
“You seniors are about to embark on the best four years of your lives,” Olsen said. “You will leave college with new friends, a college degree and an expertise in hacky sack and frisbee.”
Students briefly announced to their classmates which college they will attend and signed a poster with their names and the name of their school.
Krystal Medina, a graduating senior, announced that she will attend University of the Pacific in Stockton to study mechanical engineering.
“My uncle was a civil engineer. I want to learn how to work his tools and machines and be an engineer myself,” Medina said.
Yuba City High School counselors also organized a raffle for seniors who participated. Counselor Amy Olchefske said that prizes were themed around preparing for a college lifestyle. Starbucks gift cards were offered “because they’re going to need caffeine,” she said.
Other prizes included new bedding and gift cards to purchase school supplies.
“We wanted to offer things that would give them one less thing to stress about,” Olchefske said.