YCHSSeniors.jpg

Yuba City High School seniors Elias Ashly and Anabel Garcia announced their plans to attend Sacramento City College during National College Decision Day on Monday in Yuba City.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Graduating seniors at Yuba City High School announced their plans to attend college, trade school or a branch of the military in recognition of National College Decision Day on Monday.

Every year, May 1 is the deadline for high school seniors to accept offers of admission from colleges and universities. To celebrate students who made the decision to continue their education, Yuba City High School held a ceremony for students to share where they plan to attend after graduation.

