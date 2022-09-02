A 16-year-old male Yuba City High School student was arrested prior to the start of school Thursday after allegedly making threats online toward a female student at the high school.
According to officials, Yuba City High School staff learned of a potential threat to a Yuba City High School juvenile female student and reported the potential threat to the Yuba City Police Department late Wednesday night.
The department said the alleged threat was made on a social media platform and included a picture of a gun – which was later determined to be an airsoft gun. The Yuba City Police Investigation Unit identified the suspect through the social media account and arrested him prior to the beginning of school on Thursday.
“During a search of the suspect’s room, the gun was located and it was determined to be an airsoft gun, which was taken as evidence by investigators,” the Yuba City Police Department said. “The suspect did not have access to a real firearm.”
The suspect was booked into Tri County Juvenile Hall. Officials said the threat appeared to be an “isolated incident” and that no other students were involved. This case will be forwarded to the Sutter County Probation Department.