Francisco Reveles, superintendent of schools for the Yuba County Office of Education (YCOE), presented an overview of the agency’s goals, responsibilities and compelling issues of its representing districts to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The YCOE is the legislative oversight body monitoring and approving district budgets and collaborating with school districts to provide a variety of programs and services for students. The YCOE works closely with school districts such as the Camptonville Union Elementary School District, Marysville Joint Unified School District, Plumas Lake Elementary School District, Wheatland School District and Wheatland Union High School District.
Reveles presented the YCOE’s responsibility over the fiscal stability of school districts and approval of a school district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP), a three-year plan school districts develop to monitor spending and prioritize the funding of resources to improve student achievement. The YCOE works with school districts to develop the plan, approves it and finally monitors the actions of school districts to meet those financial goals set into the three-year LCAP.
Reveles also discussed the YCOE’s goal to promote the Brown Act, a California law that requires local government bodies to conduct open and public meetings, including school districts. According to Reveles, the YCOE frequently advises school districts to follow the Brown Act and support them in any way they can so the local school board can continue operating.
The YCOE consults with school districts so they comply with the Williams Act, which pertains to equal access of all students with regards to the basics of quality education like textbooks, facilities and qualified educators. According to Reveles, the YCOE is responsible for assuring teachers have the qualifications and full credentials to be on campus and collaborates with districts to make sure all educators follow needed requirements.
Reveles also talked about how the YCOE works with local regional emergency response agencies to serve as the primary education liaison in times of emergency. When it comes to emergency response, YCOE has a network of communication with the Bi-County Health Office, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, law enforcement, air quality control and other stakeholders that help the YCOE disseminate vital information and updates to the school districts during times of emergency. When a regional crime-related emergency occurs, the YCOE warns school districts about the proximity of an occurrence and whether schools need to close their doors because of it. The YCOE acts as the main conduit for information that is necessary during any emergency.
Reveles said his duty as a superintendent of schools is to also represent Yuba County from an educational perspective at the state legislative levels. According to Reveles, he’s testified numerous times at the Capitol on a variety of issues and has met with Gov. Gavin Newsom to ask about mandates and other issues. Reveles feels strongly about advocating for Yuba County education and a greater representation for smaller counties throughout the state.
Other core responsibilities of YCOE include providing special education to moderate severe children, administer YCOE programs, provide professional development in-service training for school districts and charter schools, provide career technical education and adult education programs and others as specified in the law.
Reveles also talked about YCOE helping schools navigate with issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Reveles mentioned that school districts, board members, teachers, parents, staff and the community feel fatigue. Reveles said he has investigated for school districts the legal implications regarding not following state mandates which could potentially develop into personal liabilities for school districts.
“We respect the authority and wisdom of school boards and superintendents,” said Reveles. “Instead what my office emphasizes is providing them with the most up to date and accurate legally based information upon which they can deliberate and consider the compelling issues facing them.”
Other issues the YCOE dipped into were services related to the social-emotional health and well-being learning provided to school districts and students. According to Reveles’ presentation, 250 youth members at school districts were assessed for a 5150, a suicide evaluation, held at Adventist/Rideout between January and August. Reveles also reported, from information by the Yuba County District liaison, that MJUSD has 150 homeless students. The Wheatland Union High School District has 17, Wheatland School District has 15, Plumas Lake School District has 3 and YCOE sites have 34.
The YCOE has a very broad platform of programs that provide support for social-emotional learning and teams that work with homelessness, substance abuse and students in adverse conditions. The YCOE team helps train school districts and consults with superintendents for the students’ well-being. Apart from these programs, the YCOE also has a department that collaborates with mental health professionals to support school districts and a special education program in Yuba County.