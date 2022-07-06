The Yuba County Office of Education (YCOE) received a $1.9 million grant in order to support students at risk of dropping out due to truancy or being victims of crime.
The grant is anticipated to serve over 500 K-12 students enrolled in the Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy as well as the Marysville, Wheatland Elementary and Plumas Lake Elementary school districts.
YCOE was awarded the grant under the Learning Communities for School Success Program, an initiative backed by the California Department of Education to implement non-punitive programs and practices to support vulnerable students.
The YCOE Youth Advocacy Department applied for this grant in order to support students dealing with chronic absenteeism, decrease school drop-out rates and increase school connectedness, said Brendon Messina, Youth Advocate coordinator. The funds will allow districts to work with crime and truancy prevention specialists that focus on a student’s unique needs and circumstances.
The funding term for the grant will last until June 30, 2025.
Vulnerable students can encounter crimes involving substance abuse and distribution or violent crimes including gun and domestic violence, Messina said. Providing prevention specialists connects students and their families to resources that keep students safe and in school.
“The anticipated impact these funds will have on at-risk and at-promise students is increasing support not only in the school, but in the home as well. Family support is crucial in ensuring barriers are reduced for students attending school and becoming successful in the school setting,” Messina said.
Individual and small group intervention meetings will be made available for students in order to meet the districts’ goals of improving a student’s home and learning environment.
Applications for the grant are limited to local education agencies that inclusively serve K-12 students which includes charter schools, school districts and county offices of education.
This grant will give Yuba County school districts better access to social workers and school therapists who can promote a student’s social and emotional development, said Amy Nore, YCOE Community Engagement and Emergency Response administrator.
“These grants are specifically aimed at children of greatest academic and emotional need, in danger of dropping out, or are victims of crime,” Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francisco Reveles said in a statement. “We have been very successful in obtaining grants totaling almost $10 million that go to assisting not only YCOE programs, but school districts, as well.”
YCOE plans to provide mental health resources to foster students’ academic and career growth, social and emotional development, and promote self-advocacy.