The start of December marks the start of Winter festivities. A Winter Wonderland event will be held from 2-7 p.m. today by the Yuba County Office of Education (YCOE) at the Yuba One Stop Parking Lot located at 1114 Yuba St. in Marysville.
Children who attend will have the opportunity to greet Santa and meet the Grinch. The event will feature activities for families such as a cakewalk, ring toss, an ice fishing booth, a booth on reindeer food, an activity called knock down the snowman, a Who-ville themed activity and others.
According to Brendon Messina, youth advocate coordinator at YCOE, there will also be a Polar Express O’ Coffee booth that will provide hot cocoa and coffee for those that attend.
The Youth Advocacy Department, a program within YCOE, put together Winter Wonderland in partnership with the Yuba County Library, First Five and other organizations.
YCOE has a written grant partnership with the city of Marysville and one component of the grant is to provide events to connect community members to resources. Through the Youth Advocacy Department, YCOE is able to host community events for families in Yuba County.
The YCOE Youth Advocacy Department in the past hosted other community events like a fishing day, a sports camp day and, with the partnership of the Yuba County Library, a mad-scientist day.
The YCOE Youth Advocacy Department provides support and services to youth in the county. The programs within the department range from youth employment and family support programs to juvenile employment training programs. Among other duties, the Youth Advocacy Department also provides college and career readiness programs and supports Yuba County youth through various different programs.
According to Messina, this community event allows YCOE to connect families to resources and provide small gifts and toys to low-income families.
“The biggest thing is with times of COVID and everything that has happened, it’s a good time to give back to families in Yuba County and provide them with a fun event and for them to also see the resources they can get along the way,” said Messina.