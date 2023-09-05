FentanylTaskForce.jpg

The Yuba County Office of Education has appointed the Yuba County Fentanyl Task Force to spread awareness of opioid and fentanyl abuse in the community. Awareness campaigns will begin in the coming days.

After establishing a fentanyl task force in January, the Yuba County Office of Education will begin introducing fentanyl and opioid abuse awareness campaigns throughout the community by next week.

According to Community Engagement and Emergency Response Administrator Amy Nore, the Yuba County Fentanyl Task Force was developed as a result of a partnership with Yuba County Health and Human Services, which helped acquire a $100,000 grant to provide opioid awareness and education to the community. Awareness campaigns will appear through billboards, bus signage and school presentations.

