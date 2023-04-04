Officials with the Yuba City Police Department said officers will be “actively looking” this month for drivers who are in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
The effort during April is part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month and was made possible thanks in part to grant funding provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The U.S. Department of Transportation reported that 3,522 people died in 2021 due to distracted driving. Nine people in the United States are killed every day in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Under California law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle, the Yuba City Police Department said. This includes talking, texting, or using an app on your phone. Officials said using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine and those who violate the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.
“Holding your phone and using it while driving is not only dangerous, but also illegal,” Yuba City Police Department Sgt. Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Before starting the car, silence your phone or put it in the glove box, trunk or back seat. Anywhere you can’t reach.”
According to the 2022 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, nearly 72% of drivers surveyed said that distracted driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern, the department said. In 2021, the California Highway Patrol issued nearly 56,000 citations for distracted driving.
“If you have an important phone call, text, email, or in a situation with other distractions, pull over to a safe parking spot,” officials said. “Other distractions can be eating, grooming, reaching for something that fell on the floor, putting on or taking off clothing, talking with passengers, or children in the back seat.”