The Yuba City Police Department announced that it would increase patrols throughout the city and provide other traffic safety programs thanks to a $170,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Yuba City Police Department Traffic Sergeant Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.”
The department said the grant program, which will run through September 2023, will provide additional programs and resources. They include:
– DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.
– High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
– Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
– Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.
– Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, bicycle and pedestrian safety.
– Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).
“The long-standing support from the California Office of Traffic Safety through grant funding helps our Traffic Enforcement and Education Unit create a safer driving environment for you, your family and friends,” Yuba City Police Department Commander Sam Escheman said in a statement.