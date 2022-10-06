The Yuba City Police Department announced that it would increase patrols throughout the city and provide other traffic safety programs thanks to a $170,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the  community,” Yuba City Police Department Traffic Sergeant Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.” 

