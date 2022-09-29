The Yuba City Police Department announced that it will be celebrating “National Coffee with a Cop” day from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday in Yuba City.
The Yuba City Police Department announced that it will be celebrating “National Coffee with a Cop” day from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday in Yuba City.
The free event will be hosted by Bridge Coffee Company at 101 Clark Ave. in Yuba City.
“Coffee with a Cop events are great opportunities for law enforcement personnel to interact with community members in a more relaxed setting, answer questions, and better relate to the individuals they serve,” the department said.
For more information or questions, contact Drew Mitchell at 530-822-4725 or dmitchell@yubacity.net.
