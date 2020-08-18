The Yuba City Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the city, according to a news release.
Locations are selected based on a history of driving under the influence crashes and arrests. Officers will be looking for signs that drivers are under the influence. Along with alcohol, some prescription medications or over-the counter drugs may interfere with driving.
Drivers charged with a DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and will have their license suspended, according to the release.