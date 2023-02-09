The Yuba City Police Department said Thursday that it had received numerous tips from the public in regards to possible sightings of Marian Wilkinson, a 52-year-old female who was reported missing on Feb. 1. 

Investigators said they spent the day following up on all leads, but have not yet located Wilkinson. According to reports issued by the department, Wilkinson was last seen wearing a full-length brown and/or tan pea coat, gray sweater, dress, and tan UGG-style boots. She is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. 

