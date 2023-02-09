The Yuba City Police Department said Thursday that it had received numerous tips from the public in regards to possible sightings of Marian Wilkinson, a 52-year-old female who was reported missing on Feb. 1.
Investigators said they spent the day following up on all leads, but have not yet located Wilkinson. According to reports issued by the department, Wilkinson was last seen wearing a full-length brown and/or tan pea coat, gray sweater, dress, and tan UGG-style boots. She is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
The department also said that Wilkinson wears a variety of wigs varying in color. Some of the wigs she wears are all black with wavy curls, copper colored with wavy curls, and blonde wigs. Officials said she was wearing a long curly brown wig on Jan. 29.
It was also reported that Wilkinson wears a variety of different colored contact lenses. Investigators said they are still attempting to determine the color of Wilkinson’s eyes when she was last seen.
Investigators have located more recent pictures of Wilkinson that they are releasing in hopes of getting additional leads on her possible whereabouts. Those with any information related to Wilkinson’s location, or who believe they may have possibly seen her, are strongly encouraged to contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.