The Yuba City Police Department announced it would be increasing patrols starting Friday through Sept. 7 to look for suspected impaired drivers, according to a news release.
The increase is part of a national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” YCPD conducted a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Yuba City on Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
During the Fourth of July holiday, California Highway Patrol made 738 arrests for DUI over a 54-hour period, according to the release.
Along with alcohol, prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and/or marijuana can cause impairment.