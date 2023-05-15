Amber Williams said her son, Hudson, is fascinated by everything “rescue,” whether that is police cars, fire trucks or ambulances.
On Saturday, Williams gave Hudson an up-close and personal view of the moving parts of the Yuba City Police Department at the YCPD Jamboree held in the parking lot of the Yuba City Police Department.
Williams said Hudson, who is turning 3 years old this year, has been a fan of first responders ever since he visited the Touch-A-Truck event, a similar experience at the Playzeum Yuba-Sutter in Yuba City.
While in attendance at YCPD, Hudson was enthralled with each of the booths that ranged from the SWAT team, the K-9 unit and drone pilots to name a few, Drew Mitchell, community policing coordinator, said.
Mitchell put on the event for the first time, saying turnout was strong about midday Saturday.
One of the booths displayed several pieces of equipment utilized by the Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT team. Officer Juan Zavala manned the booth and brought with him on display a few non-lethal weapons equipped with pepper balls, a gas mask and uniform vests that each of the SWAT members in Marysville, Yuba City and Yuba County wear each day they go out on a call.
Zavala said SWAT is called upon for any call that is deemed “above a patrol level.”
The regional team consists of officers from the Marysville Police Department, Yuba City Police and Yuba County.
Hudson was fascinated by each of what Zavala was displaying, most notably the gas mask which he was warned could possess remnants of the team’s last active call.
Zavala said the equipment is real and used each day to help protect the Yuba-Sutter community.