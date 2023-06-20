Yuba City Police Department

A person suffered a non-life threatening injury Monday night after a shooting took place in an area near the 99 Cents Only Stores in Yuba City, police confirmed with the Appeal on Tuesday, and the suspects in the incident are still being sought.

According to Sam Escheman, commander for the Yuba City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Colusa Avenue at about 8 p.m. for a reported shooting victim. The victim, Escheman said, was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for medical treatment.

