The Yuba City Police Department said that along with having additional officers on patrol on Friday who will be looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint also will be established at a “central location” within the city as the public celebrates Cinco de Mayo.

According to the department, the checkpoint will be from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the location, while unknown, was determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

