The Yuba City Police Department will focus its attention on 12 city streets in September in its effort to crack down on speeding drivers, all as part of its Neighborhood Speed Awareness Program.
“If you’re speeding in our neighborhoods, officers will be looking to stop and cite you,” said YCPD Sgt. Kim Slade.
The program was designed to reduce speed in residential Yuba City neighborhoods through both education and enforcement. The program offers an alternative to court fines for speed violations in residential areas, where violators can attend a class presented by the department designed to inform the public of the need for speed compliance. Attendance in the class requires active participation by the students during a two-hour session, and topics of discussion touch on braking distances, vehicle load dynamics, vehicle versus bicycle/pedestrian injuries and collision prevention techniques.
Cited drivers that do not want to participate in the course can still handle the citation in the traditional manner.
Speed is the leading primary collision factor for collisions in Yuba City. Speeding in neighborhoods is also a leading concern for residents and deters from the quality of life for city residents, the department said. In 2016, unsafe speed accounted for approximately 28 percent of injury collisions. That same year, approximately 1,005 drivers were cited for speeding.
In September, the department will focus on the following streets: Railroad Avenue, B Street, Gray Avenue, Bridge Street, Blevin Road, Clark Avenue, Bunce Road, Morton Street, El Margarita Road, Spirit Way, Garden Highway and Stewart Road.