The Yuba City Police Department said it is conducting a “traffic safety operation” throughout the month of May that is putting a focus on driver behaviors that put bicyclists and pedestrians at risk.
Part of National Bicycle Safety Month, the department said it will be on the lookout for actions by motorists that threaten the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians, including speeding, making illegal turns, failure to yield right of way, and stop sign and/or red light running.
“Bicycling is a great means of transportation and recreation, and everyone deserves to ride to their destination safely,” Sergeant Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Let’s look out for one another and share the road, share the responsibility.”
The Yuba City Police Department suggested the following safety tips for bicyclists and drivers:
– Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful traveling through intersections.
– Look carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car door near streets or bike paths.
– Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist and give them space when passing. California law requires drivers to change a lane, when possible, to pass bicyclists.
– Never drive distracted or impaired.
– Although not required for riders 18 and older, always wear a properly secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the chance of a head injury in the event of a crash.
– Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.
– Yield to pedestrians, just as a driver would. Pedestrians have the right-of way within marked or unmarked crosswalks at intersections.
The Yuba City Police Department also is making drivers aware of observing the road for motorcycles.
As part of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the department wants to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
“Motorcycles may be difficult to spot, so be extra careful before changing lanes,” Hauck said. “Motorcycle riders do not have the same protections drivers and passengers do. Please share the road with motorcycles and drive safe.”
The department stressed that both drivers and riders should never drive or ride distracted or under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The following are tips to keep in mind while driving or riding:
– Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.
– Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
– If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Be sure that the rider is turning before moving ahead.
– Always wear a U.S. DOT-compliant helmet with eye protection.
– Wear leather or other sturdy clothing such as a jacket, pants, boots with nonskid soles and gloves. Add reflective strips or decals to your clothing and motorcycle to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
– Ride defensively. Don’t assume a driver can see you. Avoid riding in a driver’s blind spot.
– Always keep your lights on, even during the day.