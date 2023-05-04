The Yuba City Police Department said it is conducting a “traffic safety operation” throughout the month of May that is putting a focus on driver behaviors that put bicyclists and pedestrians at risk.

Part of National Bicycle Safety Month, the department said it will be on the lookout for actions by motorists that threaten the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians, including speeding, making illegal turns, failure to yield right of way, and stop sign and/or red light running.

