After clocks were turned back an hour this past weekend the Yuba City Police Department is reminding residents of the dangers of drowsy driving.
According to a department news release, people who are tired are three times more likely to be in an accident. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said being awake for at least 24 hours is the same as having a blood alcohol content of .10 percent (the legal limit is .08 percent).
Signs of driver fatigue include frequent yawning, daydreaming, trouble remembering the past few miles, missing an exit or drifting from lanes. Caltrans maintains more than 80 safety roadside rest areas across the state. To see where they are, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
Tips to avoid drowsiness include, getting at least seven hours of sleep a night, sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, avoiding alcohol or medications that can cause drowsiness, if traveling long distances, take a break every two hours or 100 miles, take turns driving with someone else on road trips, and pull-over to a safe place to take a nap if you are sleepy.