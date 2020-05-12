The Yuba City Police Department wants residents to understand the importance of motorcycle and bicycle safety, as well as what drivers can do to keep cyclists safe.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and National Bicycle Safety Month.
There are 900,000 registered motorcycles in the state and riders are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than vehicle occupants, according to a news release from the department.
To keep drivers and riders safe, YCPD recommends drivers always check twice for motorcycles in mirrors and blind spots, signal when changing lanes, never follow a motorcycle too closely, and to allow enough space for turning at an intersection. Motorcyclists should always wear a Department of Transportation compliant helmet and protective gear, consider adding reflective tape to clothing and keep lights on at all times.
Those on bicycles should always wear a helmet, never ride impaired, follow social distancing measures, wear brightly colored clothing, have bike lights installed on front and rear, use hand signals, honor rules of the road and keep outside trips to a minimum, according to the release.
“While we should be staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand people need to get out once in a while and run essential errands,” Yuba City Police Department Sgt. Kim Slade said via release. “Don’t let safety on the road go by the wayside, whether you are on two wheels or four.”