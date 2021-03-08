The Yuba City Police Department is reminding residents to designate a sober driver as the St. Patrick’s Day holiday approaches.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,142 people were killed in drunken-driving crashes in 2019. From 2015 to 2019, an average of more than 10,000 people were killed each year in drunken-driving crashes.
YCPD is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunken driving is illegal and can lead to death. According to a department press release, more than three out of five crash fatalities involved a drunken driver during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Drivers should also watch out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. YCPD suggests designating a sober driver before making plans, contact YCPD if you see a drunken driver and take away a friend’s keys if you see they are drunk and make arrangements for them to get home safely.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3rnViNU.