With area residents set to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day today, the Yuba City Police Department announced that it will be “on alert for suspected impaired drivers” who may be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
A holiday that is often associated with celebrations that include the drinking of green beer, department officials are asking the public to plan ahead should they choose to drink at any given party or event.
“Leave your keys at home and plan ahead before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Sgt. Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Designate a sober driver, schedule a ride share, or make other plans to get home safely if you plan to consume alcohol.”
The department said that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest days to be on the road. In 2020, the department said, more than 11,000 people in the U.S. died in drunk-driving crashes.
“The Yuba City Police Department wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment,” officials said. “Marijuana, prescription medications, or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.”