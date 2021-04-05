With April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Yuba City Police Department announced it plans to staff additional patrol officers this month tasked with looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cellphone law.
“When you are driving, give the phone a rest,” said YCPD Sgt. Dennis Hauck in a press release. “A driver’s number-one focus should be on the road. Anything that distracts you from the task of driving, especially a phone, puts yourself and others at risk.”
According to the 2020 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, more than 75 percent of surveyed drivers listed “distracted driving because of texting” as their biggest safety concern.
Drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel under current law. Drivers under 18 years old are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.
Law enforcement encourages those needing to make a call or send a text to pull over and park at a safe location first.
“Not driving distracted is a simple but significant behavior change,” Hauck said in a press release. “The goal is to increase compliance with the hands-free cellphone law and keep people safe.”
Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.